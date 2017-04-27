Indy mayor reminds residents that unmowed lawns could cost you

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The mayor of Indianapolis is inviting neighbors to keep the city beautiful by getting yard work done.

Mayor Joe Hogsett spent part of his morning mowing the grass on Arsenal Avenue near 22nd Street on the city’s near north side.

It’s a reminder of the city’s high weeds and grass program. Per city-county code, weeds and grass over 12 inches in height are considered high and could get you in trouble.

If you don’t mow your yard, the city could send a vendor to do it for you and charge you at least $363 for it.

Hogsett said the initiative is more than a beautification project.

“It’s really a public safety and anti-crime effort. To keep up our property values, to live in clean and green well kept communities and to stay away from unwanted criminal activity,” Hogsett said.

City officials say last year they received more than 17-thousand complaints for high weeds in properties. More than 11-thousand of those yards were taken care of by vendors hired by the city.

