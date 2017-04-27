Major Davis sentenced to life without parole for deadly cop shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Major Davis II, the man found guilty of killing an Indianapolis police officer, has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

The family of slain IMPD Officer Perry Renn spoke at Davis’ sentencing hearing Thursday morning.

Following the July 2014 fatal shooting death of Renn, Davis frequently fought with his attorneys and tried to file motions on his own behalf. After being found incompetent to stand trial in October, his defense attorneys at the time said he suffered from paranoia and delusions.

Renn and fellow officer Nicholas Gallico responded to a shots fired call on July 5. Renn was struck by three rounds fired by Davis.

Davis, 25 at the time of the murder, was charged days later.

In 2014, prosecutors said they would seek the death penalty in the case.

Davis tried to file a lawsuit, claiming excessive force used during his arrest, in early 2016. That lawsuit was thrown out.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...