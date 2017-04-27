Moonwalker Buzz Aldrin speaking at Purdue’s Mars forum

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Moonwalker Buzz Aldrin is visiting Purdue University for a program about what it will take for humans to reach Mars.

Purdue officials say the second astronaut to walk on the moon will take part in Friday afternoon’s Human Journey to Mars forum on the West Lafayette campus. NASA officials will also speak about the agency’s plans for human exploration of deep space.

Representatives from major space companies including Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Aerojet Rocketdyne also will be present for the public program at the Stewart Center. Purdue students will present concepts for a Mars base toward establishing a long-term colony.

Aldrin followed fellow Apollo 11 astronaut and Purdue graduate Neil Armstrong onto the moon in 1969. Aldrin is one of six survivors among the 12 Apollo moonwalkers.

