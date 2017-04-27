Non-profit feline sanctuary to hold spring open house

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cats Haven, a non-profit, no-kill, free-roaming feline sanctuary is preparing to hold an open house.

Cats Haven has been in central Indiana for more than 26 years.

The group specializes in long term care for special needs and elderly felines.

Over 300 cats are in the sanctuary’s network, which includes feral colonies and foster homes, in addition to those at the shelter house. Cats Haven operates solely off of donations from contributors and patrons, as they receive no state or federal funding.

You can visit Cats Haven at 2603 N. College Ave. in Indianapolis.

The spring open house is Sunday, May 7 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more info, call 317-925-7001.

