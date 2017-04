INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police say a person was hit by a vehicle and died of their injuries on the far southeast side of the city early Thursday morning.

It happened on Emerson Avenue at Flintstone Drive — between Edgewood Avenue and Southport Road — just before 4 a.m.

Additional information has not been released.



