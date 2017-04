INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A retired firefighter started a program to teach children how to stay safe in case of a fire.

Jeff Owen, along with one of his labs stopped by to talk about the program and for a little demonstration.

Owens also discusses how the program got started, how the dogs help teach the children and where to find more information on the program.

To watch the entire interview, click on the video.

To learn more about the program, click here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...