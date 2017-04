INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A fiery semi crash shut down part of the interstate in downtown Indianapolis early Thursday morning.

As of 4:30 a.m., the ramp from westbound I-70 to southbound I-65 at the north split was closed due to the crash. INDOT said the road may remain closed until around 10 a.m.

It’s unclear if there were any injuries or what caused the accident.

PICTURES: A semi fire has blocked all lanes of WB I-70 at the N Split, Michigan/New York exit also blocked. #Daybreak8 #NewsTracker pic.twitter.com/OhhquUw1ND — Kevin Ratermann (@Kevin_Ratermann) April 27, 2017

