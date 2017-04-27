WISH-TV receives 22 nominations for regional Emmy awards

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV has received more than 20 nominations for the 48th Annual Lower Great Lakes Emmy Awards.

The awards gala will be held June 17 in Cleveland.

These are the categories WISH received nominations for:

Daytime newscast market 21-40 for 24-Hour News 8 at 6

General assignment report within 24 hours by Phil Sanchez and Shawn Pierce

by Phil Sanchez and Shawn Pierce Feature news report by Phil Sanchez and Shawn Pierce

by Phil Sanchez and Shawn Pierce News single story/series/feature on education/schools by Lauren Lowrey and Kevin Ratermann

by Lauren Lowrey and Kevin Ratermann Single story/series on politics/government by Andy Gipson, Jessica Smith, Nina Criscuolo and Brittany Lewis

Single story/series on politics/government by Bennett Haeberle

Sports daily or weekly program for The Zone by Anthony Calhoun and Ross Bolin

Public/current/community affairs for Heroin at Home by Loni Blandford and Elbert Tucker

Overall excellence

News excellence

Community service

Talent – news anchor for Lauren Lowrey

Talent – weather anchor for Marcus Bailey

Talent – performer/host/narrator for Amber Hankins

Talent – Investigative reporter for Bennett Haeberle

Talent – live reporter for Nina Criscuolo

Video journalist – within 24 hours for Nick Natario

Video journalist – within 24 hours for Tim McNicholas

Video journalist – within 24 hours for Jeff Wagner

Video journalist – unlimited time for Nina Criscuolo

Video journalist – unlimited time for Jeff Wagner

News photographer for Shawn Pierce

