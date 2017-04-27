WISH-TV receives 22 nominations for regional Emmy awards

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV has received more than 20 nominations for the 48th Annual Lower Great Lakes Emmy Awards.
The awards gala will be held June 17 in Cleveland.
These are the categories WISH received nominations for:
- Daytime newscast market 21-40 for 24-Hour News 8 at 6
- General assignment report within 24 hours by Phil Sanchez and Shawn Pierce
- Feature news report by Phil Sanchez and Shawn Pierce
- News single story/series/feature on education/schools by Lauren Lowrey and Kevin Ratermann
- Single story/series on politics/government by Andy Gipson, Jessica Smith, Nina Criscuolo and Brittany Lewis
- Single story/series on politics/government by Bennett Haeberle
- Sports daily or weekly program for The Zone by Anthony Calhoun and Ross Bolin
- Public/current/community affairs for Heroin at Home by Loni Blandford and Elbert Tucker
- Overall excellence
- News excellence
- Community service
- Talent – news anchor for Lauren Lowrey
- Talent – weather anchor for Marcus Bailey
- Talent – performer/host/narrator for Amber Hankins
- Talent – Investigative reporter for Bennett Haeberle
- Talent – live reporter for Nina Criscuolo
- Video journalist – within 24 hours for Nick Natario
- Video journalist – within 24 hours for Tim McNicholas
- Video journalist – within 24 hours for Jeff Wagner
- Video journalist – unlimited time for Nina Criscuolo
- Video journalist – unlimited time for Jeff Wagner
- News photographer for Shawn Pierce