1 dies following Lawrence crash

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) – One person has passed away following a Friday evening crash in Lawrence.

According to the Lawrence Police Department, the two-vehicle accident happened in the area near Pendleton Pike and Mitthoeffer Road at approximately 7:45 p.m.

Police said a vehicle was eastbound on Pendleton Pike when a westbound vehicle, attempting to make a left turn onto southbound Mitthoeffer, turned and collided with the eastbound vehicle. Witnesses tell police the eastbound vehicle did have a green light at the time.

The drivers in both vehicles, who were the only occupants in either vehicle, were transported to the hospital.

The driver in the eastbound vehicle was transported with non-life threatening injuries. However, the driver of the westbound vehicle was transported with what were thought to be possibly serious injuries. About an hour later, while at the hospital, the driver of the westbound vehicle had a cardiac episode and passed away.

Names of the drivers have not yet been released.

