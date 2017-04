INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Some of the greatest grudge matches in Indianapolis took center stage on Monument Circle Friday.

It was all part of the second annual HandleBar Hot Laps event.

The big champion once again were TWG Development.

More than $7,000 was raised during the event. The money will be used for downtown beautification projects.

