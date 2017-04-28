FBI to honor Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition in DC

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition gets a lot of attention in Indiana for its crime fighting work, but on Friday, the group will get some national recognition.

The FBI is presenting Ten Point leaders with a Community Leadership Award in Washington, D.C.

Ten Point found out they were receiving this award from the FBI in January. They’ll be recognized Friday with other organizations from across the country.

“You know, it almost validated the work that we’re doing, when the FBI, looked at our work,” said the group’s leader, Rev. Charles Harrison. “Other cities are reaching out and I think even here in Indianapolis they are looking at us differently now that the FBI recognized our work.”

Harrison is joined in Washington, D.C. by two other members of the Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition.

