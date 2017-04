INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – There is no doubt that being a firefighter is a dangerous and tough job.

However, what some may not realize is that a lot of firefighters are actually volunteers.

Kevin Quinn, the Chairman of the National Volunteer Fire Council, stopped by to talk about what it takes to become a volunteer firefighter.

For more on this interview, click on the videos.

To learn more about what it takes to become a volunteer firefighter, click here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...