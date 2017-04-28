Here are the top 10 possible names for April’s baby giraffe

Inside Edition Published:
In this photo provided by Animal Adventure Park in Binghamton, N.Y., a giraffe named April licks her new calf on Saturday, April 15, 2017. Her birth was broadcast to an online audience with more than a million viewers. (Animal Adventure Park via AP)

(INSIDE EDITION) Nearly two weeks after April gave birth to her much-anticipated baby boy, he’s one step closer to getting a name.

Following several days of voting, Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, N.Y., revealed the top 10 names submitted to its naming contest.

Among the names is “Allysa’s Choice.” If this gets the most votes, the calf’s keeper, Allysa, will get to name him.

With the list now narrowed down, fans can now vote on their favorite at NameAprilsCalf.com. Voting closes at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 30 and the final choice will be announced Monday, May 1.

Pick your favorite from the list below:

  • “Allysa’s Choice”
  • Apollo
  • Geoffrey
  • Gio
  • Harpur
  • Noah
  • Ollie
  • Patch
  • Patches
  • Unity

Each vote costs $1, with a minimum of five votes per entry. The proceeds will go to the park.

April gave birth to her son on April 15 after weeks of anticipation.

