Hoosiers weigh in on Vice President Mike Pence’s first 100 days

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Vice President Mike Pence has spent much of his first 100 serving as an unifier.

More than three months have passed since Hoosier native Mike Pence went from Capitol Avenue in Indianapolis to the US Capitol.

“I think Mike’s done a great job,” Indianapolis resident, Karen Crosby said. “It’s wonderful to have a Hoosier in the Whitehouse.”

“I wasn’t really impressed with what Mike Pence was doing here either,” Indianapolis resident, Cazembe Day said.

Indiana Republican Party leaders have been impressed with how much of a role Vice President Pence has played.

“He has been a key person for the president,” Indiana Republican Chairman, Kyle Hupfer said. “He was working closely on cabinet appointees.”

One of which made history. Pence became the first vice president to cast a deciding vote for Education Secretary Betsy Devos.

He also tried to unify Americans around the president’s healthcare plan. The bill stalled, but VP Pence, a former congressman, continues to work colleagues.

“It’s clear that he’s going to be back and engaged in that process,” Hupfer said. “President Trump and Vice President Pence haven’t given up obviously, on the healthcare bill.”

The unifying theme isn’t only found at home. Recently, the vice president took a ten-day Southeast Asia tour to build trust against growing North Korea concerns.

Not everyone is impressed. “I’m not sure we should be feel proud of him just yet,” Indiana Democratic Party Chairman, John Zody said.

Indiana Democrat leaders think Vice President Pence is taking a backseat in DC.

“I think he’s got a lot of work in front of him,” Zody said. “It remains to be seen what kind of vice president he will be.”

He might be out of Indiana, but they worry what kind of impact he could still have. “Governor Pence’s ideology may not be having an impact on the Statehouse, but we are watching very closely about what that ideology, what impact that has on what happens on the federal government,” Zody said.

After three months in DC, some wonder what Vice President Pence’s future holds.

“I’d rather him be in DC,” Indianapolis resident Tony Riggs said. “He’ll probably come back,” Crosby said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...