ISP investigating death of infant in Bainbridge

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police are investigating the death of an infant that may have been caused by an “unsafe sleeping environment.”

Investigators responded to a residence on Main Street in Bainbridge just before 6 a.m. Thursday. Dispatchers received a call from a father that said his son was unresponsive.

ISP said the father attempted medical aid. The infant was transported to Hendricks Regional Health, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Investigators said that an unsafe sleeping environment with a parent is believed to be the cause. Full autopsy results are expected in six to eight weeks.

ISP and the Department of Child Services would like to remind parents about the danger of co-sleeping with infants.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...