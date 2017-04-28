Kids plant trees downtown for Arbor Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Power & Light is giving away free trees Friday to celebrate Arbor Day.

Elementary school students also marked the occasion by planting trees. The local event was part of Citizen Energy’s efforts to plant 10,000 trees in the city.

The students were assisted by their parents in planting several fruit trees at the school.

Officials with Keep Indianapolis Beautiful said it’s more than just a beautification project.

“It’s important for the students to take ownership in projects,” Andrew Hause with Keep Indianapolis Beautiful said. “A lot of what you see academically is inside the buildings, so it’s great to get outside and learn something they can’t get in a classroom — like how to plant a tree.”

As the trees grow, the kids will return to care for them.

