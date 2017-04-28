Man charged with ‘Purge’ killings pleads guilty

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Johnathan Cruz, who said he was inspired by “The Purge” movie, pleaded guilty Friday to killing three men last year in Indianapolis.

Per the plea agreement, he will be sentenced to three consecutive life sentences without parole for the murders. He was also sentenced to 16 years for an armed robbery.

Prosecutors said Cruz bragged about killing three people to friends and picked his victims at random. The crime spree happened over a time span of four days between May 12 to May 15 on the north and east side of Indianapolis.

He is first accused of killing two men on May 12. Court documents link Cruz to the murder of Billy Boyd, who was found dead on a sidewalk in the 3900 block of North College Avenue, shot in the head twice. From there, Cruz is believed to have murdered Jay Higgenbotham in the 900 block of North Denny Street. Higgenbotham had been shot multiple times.

Days later, prosecutors believe he murdered Jose Ruiz near East Washington Street and North Linwood Avenue.

He is also accused of committing an armed robbery on East 10th Street and North Linwood Avenue on May 14. A victim said he was robbed of cash and two cell phones by two men. Those men have been identified as Cruz and 18-year-old Steven Clark.

Cruz and Elijah Brooks were inspired by “The Purge” movies, according to prosecutors. The fictional film details one day out of the year where all crime is legal.

Brooks has been charged with two counts of felony murder for his alleged involvement in the deaths of Boys and Higginbotham. Brooks’ case remains in court.

A third man, Steven Clark, is charged with armed robbery. Prosecutors say Cruz and Clark robbed a man at gunpoint on May 14, 2016.

