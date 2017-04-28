Man sentenced to 55 years for 2015 murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A was sentenced to 55 years Friday a 2015 murder.

According to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, Michael Grady will serve 52 years of his sentence in the Indiana Department of Correction, with the remaining three years to be carried out in the Marion County Community Corrections.

In March, Grady was convicted in the June 2015 murder of David Phelps Jr.

The prosecutor’s office said on June 6, 2015 Grady forcibly entered Phelps’ residence on the city’s east side and then demanded to known who was in the house. After confronting Grady, Phelps sustained several gunshot wounds.

While investigating the scene, officers discovered a wallet containing Grady’s state-issued id in the front yard of the Phelps residence.

