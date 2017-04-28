Marsh shutting down pharmacy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marsh Supermarkets is selling its pharmacy business to CVS.

Marsh pharmacies will close over three days beginning May 3. Prescription records will be transferred to nearby CVS stores.

Terms of the deal are confidential, a spokesman for the supermarket chain told 24-Hour News 8 on Friday.

Marsh pharmacy customers will be notified by phone and mail, the spokesman said, adding that a CVS is located within two miles of most Marsh locations.

Indianapolis-based Marsh has locations throughout central Indiana and western Ohio.

