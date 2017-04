INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Pacers president Larry Bird is stepping down from the team, according to a report.

The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news on Twitter early Friday afternoon. Wojnarowski said Bird is expected to continue as a consultant for the team.

Team officials would not confirm the news to 24-Hour News 8’s Anthony Calhoun, but they said that Bird will hold a press conference at 11 a.m.

No comment from team on Larry Bird's future except Bird will have a press conference on Monday at 11am. @WISH_TV — Anthony Calhoun (@ACwishtv) April 28, 2017

Sources: For now, Bird's plan is consulting, but Orlando's search firm has been asking around about him as possible candidate for president. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) April 28, 2017

Stay with WISHTV.com for updates.

