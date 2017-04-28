Shots fired at IMPD officers during east side pursuit

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Shots were fired at Indianapolis police officers during a pursuit on the east side Friday morning. Two suspects are in custody, but police continue to search for one or two other suspects, IMPD said at 6:45 a.m.
The chase ended around 4:45 a.m. in the area of Mitthoeffer Road and Washington Street. Police say the chase began after a van and ATV were stolen.
IMPD dispatch confirmed shots were fired at officers, but no one was hurt.
Police blocked off a large area around Mitthoeffer Road and Washington Street as they searched for suspects. An Indiana State Police helicopter assisted with the search.
Warren Township schools are on a two hour delay due to the incident.
