Witnesses recount chase, arrest after morning burglary

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An east side community is still talking about a bizarre police chase overnight.

Police blocked off a nearly five mile area near Washington Street and Mitthoeffer Road.

Police say three suspects stole a car, an ATV and items from a home.

They also fired shots at police during the chase. This all unfolding before 6 a.m.

“This ended up in my backyard today,” said Richie Rones, while still in a state of shock. “They were hidden down in that shed down in there.”

Two of the suspects were found in a shed in Rones’ backyard.

The situation put Warren Township schools on a two-hour delay Friday morning.

“It’s one of the most dangerous situations that officers face,” said Sgt. Kendale Adams of IMPD.

Just yesterday, police were reminded of what happened two and a half years ago when Officer Perry Renn was shot and killed.

Thursday, his killer, Major Davis, was sentenced to life in prison without parole. So, having those shots fired at police made for another serious situation.

“These particular individuals are dangerous. They are dangerous not only to law enforcement, but they’re dangerous to our community and we have to avail every available resource to apprehend these types of individuals,” said Sgt. Adams.

Police arrested a third suspect later in the morning. No officers were injured.

