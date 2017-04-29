3 arrested after Friday evening attack, robbery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Three people have been arrested following a Friday evening attack and robbery.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the attack and robbery happened in the 10 block of West Georgia Street just after 10 p.m.

Police say the male victim stated three subjects, two males and one female, attacked him and took money from his wallet and pockets. Officers responding to the area were able to find suspects matching the descriptions provided by the victim and witnesses.

Upon spotting the police, all three suspects attempted to evade authorities. However, they were all taken into custody a short time later.

The female suspect did have the victim’s money and credit cards in her possession.

Zachery Decker, 21, 21-year-old Nicholas Winberg and 24-year-old Cristina Morris all face preliminary charges of battery and robbery.

