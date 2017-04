LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) – In addition to Shred Day, you could also drop off prescription drugs as part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

It is a nationwide DEA effort.

24-Hour News 8 stopped by the event in Lawrence Saturday.

The DEA says the non-medical use of prescription drugs ranks second to marijuana as the most common form of drug abuse in the country.

