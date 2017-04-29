Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg visits South Bend

Rod Hissong Published:
Mark Zuckerberg
FILE - In this April 18, 2017 file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks at his company's annual F8 developer conference in San Jose, Calif. An Ohio family says they learned just 20 minutes before dinner this week that a planned mystery guest would be Zuckerberg. He dined Friday, April 29 with the Moore family in Newton Falls, Ohio, about 55 miles southeast of Cleveland. Zuckerberg announced on Facebook in January that he was challenging himself to visit people in all 50 states. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg made a stop in South Bend Saturday.

Zuckerberg’s Hoosier state stop came a day after he surprised a family in Ohio Friday evening.

The billionaire tech businessman announced in January he was challenging himself to visit with people in all 50 states. He said during the Facebook announcement he needed to visit 30 states in 2017 to meet that goal. Zuckerberg said he wants to talk to people and see how they’re living, working, and thinking.

While in South Bend, Zuckerberg toured the city with democratic Mayor Paul Buttigieg. He used Facebook Live to broadcast most of the trip.

