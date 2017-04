INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – According to IMPD, one person is in extremely critical condition after a shooting on the city’s east side.

The shooting happened in the 2800 block of East 10th Street just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday evening.

Little is known about the shooting at this point.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...