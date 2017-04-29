Robbery suspects wanted by IMPD apprehended in Missouri

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Two men wanted by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department in connection to two armed gas station robberies were taken into custody in Missouri.

According to the IMPD, just after 4 a.m. on April 19, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery of the Franklin Quick Stop in the 5630 South Franklin Road. Police said two black males pointed a gun at the clerk and made off with $1,500. Then at approximately 4:45 a.m. officers responded to an attempted armed robbery at the Marathon Gas Station located in the 1600 block of South Shelby Street. Due to the clerk being behind bulletproof glass, the suspects, who matched the description of the suspects in the earlier robbery, were unable to get any money.

Then on April 21 IMPD detectives that those same two men robbed a Circle K in Whiteland and fired shots at the clerk.

Detectives learned that on April 26, that similiar robberies were committed by the two suspects in Missouri and Illinois.

On April 27, IMPD learned that the suspects, 23-year-old Victor Linto and 19-year-old Allen McCray were captured by police in Missouri after another robbery and shot the clerk four times.

Police said that the gun recovered and used in the Higginsville robbery matched the one used in Indianapolis and Whiteland.

It is believed the Linton and McCray used a stolen 2013 silver Hyundai Santa Fe to travel to St. Louis, Chicago and Indianapolis between April 13-21 before being captured.

The Indianapolis and St. Louis branches of the FBI will be working together to bring federal charges against Linton and McCray.

