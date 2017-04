INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Traffic was backed up several hours Saturday due to some semis having problems on the roadway.

The first happened just after 8:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-65 near the I-70 north split when a semi over-turned and blocked all lanes of traffic.

No injuries were reported in the crash, but traffic was delayed for several hours.

The second happened on I-70 west bound near Shadeland Avenue just before 10:30 a.m. when a semi jack-knifed, blocking all lanes.

