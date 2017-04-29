Weekend events cancelled due to weather

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A couple of prominent event were cancelled Saturday due to inclement weather.

The first event to cancel its plans was the 27th annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure, which cancelled its race around 6 a.m.

The second event to cancel was Indy Humane’s “Mutt Strut.” The event was scheduled to take place at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway at 9:30 a.m. Click here for more information.

Hear Indiana’s Talk Walk Run was also canceled just before 7:30 a.m. The event was set to take place at the Fort Harrison State Park.

Keep Indianapolis Beautiful canceled The Great Indy Cleanup in the Binford Growth and Redevelopment Area neighborhood early Saturday morning as well.

No word yet on if the events will be rescheduled.

