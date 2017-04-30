Officials respond to fire on city’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities responded to an apartment fire Sunday morning that left thousands in damages.

It happened just after 10:15 a.m. in the Colonial Village Apartments when a fire broke out inside a kitchen’s unit.

Two men from outside attempted to put out the fire with an extinguisher, but to no avail. The men then began to alert other residents of the apartment.

Ten of the apartment’s residents had to evacuate.

The fire caused an estimated $150,000 in damages.

Two people were transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital with smoke related injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

