INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — State police have confirmed the pedestrian struck on eastbound I-70 has died.

Emergency crews are responding after state police say a pedestrian was struck on Interstate 70.

Around 10:40 p.m., Indiana State Police Public Information Officer John Perrine tweeted the following statement:

#Alert Pedestrian struck on I-70 eastbound near the 86 mm. Emergency crews on scene — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) May 1, 2017

Just after 11:25 p.m. Perrine confirmed the pedestrian had died:

The pedestrian struck is deceased, police will be on scene for the next couple hours to investigate. Please use caution in the area https://t.co/7q4tzCBpp7 — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) May 1, 2017

