Missing Cicero man found safe by police

UPDATE: The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the John Alden has been found safe and is back at home.

—

CICERO, Ind. (WISH) — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies are assisting the Cicero police in their efforts to locate a missing adult from the Cicero area.

John Alden, 74, was last seen at approximately 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Alden is described as having light brown hair and a tan complexion. Alden frequently walks in the Cicero area and is believed to be on foot wearing jeans and a dark jacket.

Anyone with information on Alden’s location is asked to contact Hamilton County Public Safety Communications at 317-773-1282.

