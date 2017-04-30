Police: Man stabbed security guard after being denied entry to club

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is under arrest after police say he stabbed a security guard with a box cutter on the city’s northeast side.

Michael Roberston, 36, faces preliminary charges that include aggravated battery.

Around 11:15 pm Friday, officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to the 5100 block of East 38th Street on a report of a person stabbed at the Ebony and Ivory Nightclub.

When officers arrived they located 36-year-old Michael Robertson held by the nightclub’s security guards and quickly took him into custody. Police say Robertson attacked the security guard after being denied entry due to a private event being held at the club.

Camera footage from the club shows Robertson try to punch the guard before grabbing a box cutter and chasing him through the parking lot and back into the club. The security guard was cut on both sides of his head. He was later taken to Community Hospital for treatment. A second security guard was cut on the finger and was treated at the scene.

Robertson was taken to the Arrestee Processing Center.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make a changing decision.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...