Semi truck slides, blocks traffic near North Split

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Traffic was held up Sunday after a semi truck jack-knifed blocking traffic.

It happened Sunday afternoon before 3 p.m. on Interstate 65 near the Interstate 70 North Split.

Police say a few other cars were damaged.

The driver of the semi told a 24-Hour News 8 crew on the scene that he braked because another car was trying to get into his lane.

The wet roads caused him to slide.

No one was injured in the incident.

