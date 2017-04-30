US soldier killed in Iraq during a patrol outside Mosul

A Iraqi soldier stands near a checkpoint as smoke rises from burning oil fields in Qayara, south of Mosul, Iraq, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016. The U.N. human rights office is lauding efforts by the U.S.-led coalition in the battle against the Islamic State group in Mosul. The office in Geneva says coalition flights over Iraq have largely succeeded in preventing IS from bringing in 25,000 more civilians to the city center, where the militant group has been using people as human shields as Iraqi forces advance on Mosul.(AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon says an American soldier has died in Iraq after an improvised explosive device detonated during a patrol outside Mosul.

Officials say the 1st lieutenant with the 82nd Airborne Division, 25-year-old Weston C. Lee of Bluffton, Georgia, died Saturday. He was conducting security as part of advise-and-assist support to partnered forces.

Lee was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 325th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, Fort Bragg, North Carolina. He joined the Army in March 2015.

