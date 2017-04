INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) —¬†Each and every week Patty Spitler shares a fascinating and unique story about our four-legged furry friend population.

This week, Patty dropped by to discuss what’s next following the cancellation of this year’s Mutt Strut on Saturday due to inclement weather.

Jeremy VanAndel joined Patty in discussing future possibilities.

Check out the video for more details.

Remember to watch Pet Pals TV on Sundays at 10 a.m. on WISH-TV.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...