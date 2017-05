INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are investigating after a person was stabbed and critically injured on the east side of the city Monday morning.

Officers were called to 10th Street and Rural Street shortly after 10:45 a.m.

IMPD dispatch confirmed the victim was in critical condition, but additional information has not been released.

Stay with WISHTV.com for updates.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...