After decades of silence, a Holocaust survivor and former Hoosier shares story

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After decades of silence, a Holocaust survivor and former Hoosier is sharing his story.

Michael Borenstein was back in Indianapolis Sunday morning speaking at the Beth-El Zedeck Synagogue.

Borenstein was 4 years old when he was carried out of Auschwitz in his grandmother’s arms — it was all captured on camera by Soviet soldiers.

He says he didn’t share his story until he saw his 4-year-old self in a picture on a Holocaust denier’s website.

According to Borenstein’s website, he didn’t know how he managed to survive until he found a document in a museum that explained everything.

It’s all detailed in a book he wrote.

Borenstein is also scheduled to speak to middle school students about his journey on Monday.

