Angie’s List to create new company by merging with HomeAdvisor

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IAC’s HomeAdvisor and Angie’s List announced a new merger Monday afternoon.

The two will combine to create a new publicly traded company called ANGI Homeservices Inc.

The pairing will allow homeowners to be matched with professionals in the $400 billion home services market.

Chairman of Angie’s List Thomas Evans said in a statement:

“After completing our comprehensive strategic review, we have found a true partner in IAC and HomeAdvisor that we believe will create tremendous shareholder value for Angie’s List. Together, we uniquely benefit from the powerful combination of two market leaders, who, by joining forces, can drive incredible innovation, customer satisfaction and category growth.”

CEO and Co-Founder of Angie’s List, Angie Hicks said:

Since 1995, Angie’s List has set the bar for enabling quality home services experiences for millions of consumers and service pros. I’m thrilled that IAC and HomeAdvisor share our vision for what’s possible when it comes to the home services category’s massive potential. Together, we will relentlessly elevate home services experiences for an even broader base of customers.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...