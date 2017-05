INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities have released the name of the woman fatally struck on the city’s south side last week.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as 59-year-old Sharon Davis.

Indianapolis police say Davis was asking for directions on Emerson Avenue at Flintstone Drive when she was fatally hit by a northbound van Thursday morning just before 4 a.m.

The male van driver stayed on scene and cooperated with police.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...