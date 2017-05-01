Bank courier locked in trunk by armed suspects

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities are investigating after a man was locked into the trunk of his vehicle after he was delivering t-shirts.

It happened Friday afternoon just before 3:30 p.m. at the Fifth Third Bank located on 101 East 38th Street when officers were dispatched to a call of a robbery.

Upon arrival, they located the victim locked into the trunk of his vehicle.

After authorities were able to free him, he stated that upon arrival to the bank he was approached by two suspects as he was removing a bag from his trunk.

The suspects then placed the victim into the trunk after giving he gave them the bag. The suspects then fled.

The victim sustained minor injuries from the incident.

The FBI is now involved with the investigation.

