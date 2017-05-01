Blood drives to be held in honor of Shelbyville Middle School student fighting leukemia

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – Two blood drives will be held Monday in honor of Kory Stewart, a middle school student who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in November.

One will be held at the Shelbyville High School Track from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m and to make an appointment, click here.

The other will be held at Hendricks Elementary School from 3:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m and to make an appointment there, click here.

Since Kory has been diagnosed, he’s traveled back and forth to Riley Children’s Hospital about every week for chemotherapy, bone marrow biopsies, spinal taps, doctor appointments and blood transfusions.

“You don’t realize how much a person needs when they need a transfusion until you’re put in that situation and he’s probably had six or seven transfusions and he’s going to get quite a bit more,” said Kory’s mom, Lea Stewart.

Kory will also be getting a stem cell transplant once he is in remission. To sign up to be a donor, click here.

