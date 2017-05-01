Coaches, off-duty officers save boy suffering seizure in northern Indiana

KIMMELL, Ind. (WANE) Two off-duty police officers and a nurse from the stands came together Saturday to save the life of an 8-year-old boy who collapsed and suffered a seizure during a baseball game in Noble County.

Around 4:15 p.m. Saturday, Indiana State Trooper Richard Williams was coaching a baseball game in Kimmell when a boy on the opposing team collapsed at second base and went into a seizure, according to a report. Williams and the boy’s coach – Rome City Deputy Marshal Chris Bateman – ran to the boy and found him with facial injuries from the fall and turning blue because he was not breathing, the report said.

Williams and Bateman performed CPR on the boy. Shayla Gallo, a nurse who was watching the game, also ran onto the field and helped the two with the lifesaving measures, the report said.

Within one minute, police said the boy began to breathe. He was taken to Parkview Noble and then to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. The boy’s condition is not known.

Williams credited “the help of Deputy Chris Bateman and Nurse Shayla Gallo and their quick action to save the child’s life and get him breathing again while waiting for EMS to arrive.”

