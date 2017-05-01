Crash in Bartholomew Co. leads to drug arrest

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A Sunday morning crash in Bartholomew County led to the drug arrest of one man.

According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a crash with rollover happened just before 9 a.m. in the area of West Lowell Road and North 250 West.

After arriving on scene, officers discovered a 2005 Ford F150 off the roadway on its side.

Witnesses told deputies that the driver, 30-year-old Joshua Arnett, was seen getting out of the vehicle and fled toward the Driftwood River. Arnett was quickly located near the river and was taken into custody. He was first transported to Columbus Regional Hospital.

He is currently in the Bartholomew County Jail and faces a number of preliminary charges including possession of methamphetamine, leaving the scene of an accident and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

