Docs: Arrested Tipton teacher had sex with underage student in school office, at home

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities in Tipton County have released additional details concerning a Tipton High School teacher arrested last month for an inappropriate relationship with an underage student.

On April 11, a concerned parent contacted 24-Hour News 8 regarding the alleged relationship. We immediately contacted investigators with the information that came into our newsroom.

Beau Engle, 37, was arrested on April 13 for 10 counts of child seduction.

24-Hour News 8 has also learned that as a result of a special board meeting last Thursday, Engle was fired from his position at Tipton High School.

According to the probable cause affidavit we obtained, during an April 13 interview, the underage student confirmed to a detective with the Tipton Police Department that she and Engle’s sexual relationship began in the fall of her junior year, in 2015.

The student also told detectives she and Engle had sex both at Engle’s home and in his office at Tipton High School.

According to the documents, Engle’s sexual encounters with the student included sexual intercourse and oral sex. The documents go onto say the student further said sexual encounters on that kind occurred dozens of times during her junior year of high school. The student went on to say Engle had told her he divorced his wife so he could be with her.

The documents go onto explain that during Engle’s interview with police, he admitted the underage student’s mother had “grown suspicious” about the amount of time Engle spent with her daughter, including how frequently they exchanged text messages. Engle told police after the girl’s mother blocked him from contacting the girl, he began using a different application to text her so that the mother wouldn’t know about it, according to the court documents.

The student admitted to using her cell phone to send nude photos to Engle during their relationship.

Engle confirmed to police that the information provided by the underage student — both the sexual contact and the sending of nude photos of the girl — was true.

Tipton police have requested search warrants to conduct forensic investigations of the phones of both Engle and the student, which they voluntarily turned over to police.

