Home health care worker arrested for beating 17-year-old

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A home health care worker is under arrest after authorities say she battered the minor with developmental disabilities who was in her care.

Maretta Hostetler, of Anderson, faces charges that include three felony counts of battery.

According to a statement released by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, on April 18, Lifestyles Homecare, a home health care provider in Chesterfield, received a complaint from a client. The complaint stated that a 17-year-old female being cared for by Hostetler had sustained bruising, which seemed to be appearing more often.

Authorities say the company’s owner conferred with the clients, and they decided that a video recorder would be set up in the child’s bedroom.

According to Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger, video footage from April 20-22 displays evidence, which was turned over to Sheriff’s Office investigators.

Hostetler been arrested and placed in the Madison County Jail pending a probable cause hearing.

According to Sheriff Mellinger, the 17-year-old does not have serious injuries and is safe with her family.

