IMPD investigating deadly north side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are investigating after a male was fatally shot on the north side of the city late Sunday night.

It happened shortly before 11 p.m. at 32nd Street and Clifton Street, near MLK Street and 30th Street.

A male was found with at least one gunshot wound and later died of his injuries, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

His name and age have not been released. Police have also not given any suspect information.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

An IMPD spokesman said this neighborhood is a hotspot for crime.

