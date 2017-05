INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indy 500 is just 27 days away and venues around the city are already celebrating.

To mark the beginning of May, Indy 500 flags are going up around the city.

The list includes Carroll Stadium At IUPUI, which is the home of the Indy 11.

Victory Field will also hoist an Indy 500 flag.

