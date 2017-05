INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Larry Battson from Wildlife Educational Services stopped by WISH-TV Monday afternoon.

He talked about what many people believe to be a myth, Bigfoot.

Additionally, he discussed how he came to believe in Bigfoot’s existence and if there have been any sightings in Indiana.

He also said why he believes many people are so skeptical about the beast’s existence.

For more on this interview, click on the video.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...