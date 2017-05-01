Man identified in fatal Friday evening shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has identified the person killed in a fatal Friday evening shooting.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office has been identified the victim as as 38-year-old Aaron Ivy.

The deadly incident happened at 11:45 p.m. when officers were called to reports of a man down on the intersection of East 32nd Street and North Tacoma Avenue.

Upon arrival, the victim was found with at least one gunshot wound.

Ivy was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital where he later died.

If you have any information, you’re urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...